STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index 0.73 percent higher, tracking gains in Asian shares as Wall Street's strong performance on upbeat results from two technology bellwethers offset investors' recent concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.20/21 per dollar against its previous close of 61.31/32, tracking gains in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.38 percent on tighter liquidity conditions ahead of a long weekend.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.51 percent while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.05 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent on liquidity concerns due to festival-related cash withdrawal from banks. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)