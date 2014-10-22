STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.69 percent and the broader NSE index 0.75 percent higher as auto stocks surge on expectation of better sales in the festive season. Positive cues from Asia and the U.S. markets also help.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.23/24 per dollar against its previous close of 61.31/32, tracking gains in shares and strong Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent on lower volumes ahead of a long weekend. Caution remains due to tight liquidity.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 bps to 8.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.90/9.00 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent as liquidity remains tight. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)