STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.80 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.86 percent higher as blue chips gained, tracking stronger global markets, while auto stocks surged on hopes of better sales in the festive season.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended flat at 61.31/32 per dollar as gains in shares amid hopes for more economic reforms from the Narendra Modi government were offset by caution ahead of a long weekend.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent on hopes for further reforms from the government and earlier-than-expected rate cuts from the central bank, but tighter liquidity conditions ahead of a long weekend limited gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 4 bps at 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate also closed 4 bps lower at 8.02 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent as liquidity remains tight. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)