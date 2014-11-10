STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index trades almost flat and the broader NSE index down 0.02 percent after hitting record highs in early trade as investors book profit.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.47/48 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.6425/6525, tracking strength in Asian currencies as the dollar rally loses steam after the payrolls data on Friday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent on lower crude prices and ahead of sales of 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of cash management bills.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.35 percent, while the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.97 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, against Friday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.4700 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)