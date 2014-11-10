STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index 0.28 percent lower, on falls in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors as investors take profits.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger in a narrow range at 61.46/47 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.6425/6525, as weakness in the dollar is offset by a fall in domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent as sentiment remains bullish even after the 100 billion rupee cash management bills auction was fully subscribed.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.35 percent, while the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.96 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, against Friday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)