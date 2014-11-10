STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.33 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.28 percent lower, on falls in blue-chips such as
ICICI Bank and Tata Motors as investors take profits.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger in a narrow range
at 61.46/47 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.6425/6525, as
weakness in the dollar is offset by a fall in domestic shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.18
percent as sentiment remains bullish even after the 100 billion
rupee cash management bills auction was fully subscribed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.35
percent, while the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.96 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, against Friday's
close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)