STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher, after hitting record high as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to expand his cabinet raised further hopes for economic reforms, but gave up most of their gains towards the end of the session as investors booked profits.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.4950/5050 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.6425/6525, tracking emerging market currencies as the dollar weakened following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although caution ahead of consumer inflation data later this week tempered some of the gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent as investors bet data later this week will show inflation continuing to ease, thus raising hopes the central bank will cut interest rates earlier than expected.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 3 bps to 7.97 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent, against Friday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)