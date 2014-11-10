STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.02 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher, after hitting record high
as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to expand his cabinet
raised further hopes for economic reforms, but gave up most of
their gains towards the end of the session as investors booked
profits.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
61.4950/5050 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.6425/6525,
tracking emerging market currencies as the dollar weakened
following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although caution
ahead of consumer inflation data later this week tempered some
of the gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points
at 8.18 percent as investors bet data later this week will show
inflation continuing to ease, thus raising hopes the central
bank will cut interest rates earlier than expected.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.38
percent, while the one-year rate closed down 3 bps to 7.97
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent, against
Friday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)