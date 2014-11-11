STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent higher, ahead of consumer inflation data on Wednesday, the last indicator before the RBI's policy review on Dec. 2.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.53/54 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking a slide in most Asian currencies against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent, ahead of consumer price data due Wednesday. Traders hopeful a lower rate of inflation will allow RBI to unveil early rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate 7.95/8.00, higher than Monday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)