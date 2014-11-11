STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent lower on prof-taking at higher levels. Caution also prevails ahead of consumer price data due Wednesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.59/60 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking broad gains in dollar. Most Asian currencies slide against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield edge up 1 basis point at 8.19 percent, ahead of consumer price data due on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp to 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.50/8.55 on concerns over availability of funds due to a nationwide bank strike called on Wednesday. The one-day cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent on Monday.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)