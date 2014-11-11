STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.22 percent higher as rate-sensitive stocks rose on hopes lower retail inflation data would lead to early interest rate cuts, although profit-taking prevented the indexes from hitting further record highs.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.55/56 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.4950/5050, as the dollar resumed its recent rally while profit-taking in the local share market failed to provide the local unit much impetus.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.19 percent as caution prevailed a day before retail inflation data, while traders at state-run banks also squared off positions ahead of a nationwide strike impacting the sector.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at 7.41 percent, while the one-year rate rose 4 bps to 8.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended up at 8.80/8.90 percent on concerns over availability of funds due to a nationwide bank strike called on Wednesday. The one-day cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent on Monday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)