STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index 0.36 percent higher as blue-chips gain ahead of key retail inflation data due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.54/55 per dollar versus previous close of 61.55/56, as gains in shares offset a broad dollar rise. Most Asian currencies trading weaker versus the USD.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent as traders await October retail inflation data due after market hours. State-run banks' strike to hurt demand.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 2 basis points to 7.39 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.50/8.55, higher than the repo rate, as dealers brace for low volumes due to state-run banks' strike. The cash rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)