STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.53 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.36 percent higher as blue-chips gain ahead of key retail
inflation data due later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.54/55
per dollar versus previous close of 61.55/56, as gains in shares
offset a broad dollar rise. Most Asian currencies trading weaker
versus the USD.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.17
percent as traders await October retail inflation data due after
market hours. State-run banks' strike to hurt demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 2 basis points to
7.39 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.98
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.50/8.55, higher than the repo rate,
as dealers brace for low volumes due to state-run banks' strike.
The cash rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent on Tuesday.
