STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.28 percent higher after hitting record highs, led by
rate-sensitive stocks ahead of key retail inflation data due
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.48/49 per
dollar versus the previous close of 61.55/56, tracking gains in
shares. However, caution remains ahead of retail inflation data
due at 1130 GMT.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.17
percent as traders await October retail inflation data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 2 basis points to
7.39 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.98
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, against Tuesday's
close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)