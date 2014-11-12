STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index 0.28 percent higher after hitting record highs, led by rate-sensitive stocks ahead of key retail inflation data due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.48/49 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.55/56, tracking gains in shares. However, caution remains ahead of retail inflation data due at 1130 GMT.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent as traders await October retail inflation data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 2 basis points to 7.39 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, against Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)