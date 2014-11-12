STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher after hitting record highs for the second time this week as rate-sensitive stocks such as Axis Bank rose on hopes easing inflation would prompt the central bank to cut interest rates earlier than expected.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.4925/5000 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.55/56, as heavy foreign fund buying of debt and equities boosted the local unit, but good demand for the greenback from state-run banks and caution ahead of retail inflation data prevented further gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.16 percent on hopes data later in the day would show easing retail inflation, with sentiment also boosted by expectations of strong buying by foreign funds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 basis point lower at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 2 bps at 7.99 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent, against Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)