STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.35 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher after hitting record highs
for the second time this week as rate-sensitive stocks such as
Axis Bank rose on hopes easing inflation would prompt the
central bank to cut interest rates earlier than expected.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.4925/5000 per
dollar versus the previous close of 61.55/56, as heavy foreign
fund buying of debt and equities boosted the local unit, but
good demand for the greenback from state-run banks and caution
ahead of retail inflation data prevented further gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points
at 8.16 percent on hopes data later in the day would show easing
retail inflation, with sentiment also boosted by expectations of
strong buying by foreign funds.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 basis point lower
at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 2 bps at
7.99 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent, against
Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)