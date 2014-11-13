STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.09 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.18 percent lower as broader markets tank on
profit-taking. Tata Motors falls ahead of earnings on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.53/54
per dollar versus its previous close of 61.4925/5000, tracking
weakness in shares. Dollar rally stalls ahead of key Chinese and
U.S. data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.19
percent on profit-taking as the fall in retail inflation and
rebound in industrial production were on expected lines, traders
say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.43
percent, while the one-year rate gains 5 basis points to 8.04
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, higher than
Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)