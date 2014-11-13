STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index almost flat and the broader NSE index 0.05 percent lower as blue-chips decline on profit-taking.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.56/57 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.4925/5000, on dollar buying by state-run banks, traders say. Losses in shares also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.19 percent on profit-taking as the fall in retail inflation and rebound in industrial production were on expected lines, traders say.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate gains 5 basis points to 8.04 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)