STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index almost flat and the broader NSE
index 0.05 percent lower as blue-chips decline on profit-taking.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.56/57
per dollar versus its previous close of 61.4925/5000, on dollar
buying by state-run banks, traders say. Losses in shares also
hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.19
percent on profit-taking as the fall in retail inflation and
rebound in industrial production were on expected lines, traders
say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.43
percent, while the one-year rate gains 5 basis points to 8.04
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent, higher than
Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)