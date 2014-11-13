STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down ended 0.24 percent and the
broader NSE index down 0.30 percent, retreating from a record
high hit in the previous session as state-run oil companies such
as Bharat Petroleum Corp declined after the government raised
factory gate taxes on petrol and diesel.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee continued its see-sawing
trend ended weaker at 61.5450/5600 per dollar versus its
previous close of 61.4925/5000, as losses in domestic shares
weighed despite the sharply lower-than-expected retail inflation
print for October.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 6 basis points at
8.22 percent on profit-taking after retail consumer inflation
data and industrial production data were largely in line with
market expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 6 bps higher at
7.46 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 6 bps to 8.05
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.70/7.80 percent, higher than
Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)