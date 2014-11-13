STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down ended 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.30 percent, retreating from a record high hit in the previous session as state-run oil companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corp declined after the government raised factory gate taxes on petrol and diesel.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee continued its see-sawing trend ended weaker at 61.5450/5600 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.4925/5000, as losses in domestic shares weighed despite the sharply lower-than-expected retail inflation print for October.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 6 basis points at 8.22 percent on profit-taking after retail consumer inflation data and industrial production data were largely in line with market expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 6 bps higher at 7.46 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 6 bps to 8.05 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.70/7.80 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)