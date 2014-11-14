STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher as blue-chips gain on continued foreign flows. Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15.12 billion in Indian stocks and $23.15 billion in debt so far in 2014.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 61.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5450/5600, tracking strong dollar. Gains in the domestic share market, however, may limit rise in the pair.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.21 percent as oil slumps to a near 4-year low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 basis points lower at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points to 8.03 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)