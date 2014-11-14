STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.15 percent higher as blue-chips gain on continued
foreign flows. Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15.12
billion in Indian stocks and $23.15 billion in debt so far in
2014.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 61.62/63
per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5450/5600, tracking
strong dollar. Gains in the domestic share market, however, may
limit rise in the pair.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.21
percent as oil slumps to a near 4-year low.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 basis points lower at
7.43 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points to
8.03 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)