STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.29 percent higher as wholesale inflation falls in October and ahead of Tata Motors' earnings due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 61.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5450/5600, tracking strong dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.22 percent after WPI data. Results of the 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) bond auction awaited.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 2 basis points to 7.44 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.04 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.6250 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)