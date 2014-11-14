STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index also closed 0.38 percent higher as foreign investors continued to pile into domestically oriented blue-chips such as Asian Paints Ltd amid a slide in crude oil prices and data showing easing wholesale inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.72/73 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5450/5600, its biggest single-day fall in a week tracking a continued resurgence globally in the dollar, even as strong foreign buying continues to lift domestic share markets to record highs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.22 percent. Indian bonds posted their first weekly loss in six as investors continued to book profits after a rally driven by hopes the central bank would cut interest rates earlier than expected due to easing inflation.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point to 7.47 percent, while the one-year rate also closed 1 basis point higher at 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.6250 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)