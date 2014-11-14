STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.38 percent and the
broader NSE index also closed 0.38 percent higher as foreign
investors continued to pile into domestically oriented
blue-chips such as Asian Paints Ltd amid a slide in crude oil
prices and data showing easing wholesale inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.72/73 per
dollar versus its previous close of 61.5450/5600, its biggest
single-day fall in a week tracking a continued resurgence
globally in the dollar, even as strong foreign buying continues
to lift domestic share markets to record highs.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.22 percent.
Indian bonds posted their first weekly loss in six as investors
continued to book profits after a rally driven by hopes the
central bank would cut interest rates earlier than expected due
to easing inflation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point to
7.47 percent, while the one-year rate also closed 1 basis point
higher at 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent, little changed
from Thursday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent.
(1 US dollar = 61.6250 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)