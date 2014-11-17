STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.10 percent and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, tracking weak Asian shares as Japan slips into recession and a rise in Brent crude prices also hurts.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.71/72 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.72/73. Asian currencies stronger to mixed versus the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.19 percent as risk aversion back globally after Japan data shows the country unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter. The rise in global crude oil prices, however, will limit a very sharp fall in yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.45 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 8.04 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, from Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)