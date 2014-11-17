STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower, tracking weak Asian shares as Japan slips into recession and a rise in Brent crude prices also hurts. Financial stocks lead declines.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 61.67/68 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.72/73, as most of Asian currencies stronger to mixed versus the dollar. Fall in shares limit the rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls further 5 basis points at 8.17 percent as state-run banks seen buying bonds in the market, traders say. Risk aversion back globally after Japan data shows the country unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.41 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 8.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, from Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)