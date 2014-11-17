STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index 0.49 percent higher, marking record highs, as state-run lenders rallied after State Bank of India reported better-than-expected asset quality in July-September quarter, raising hopes for a revival in a sector laden by bad loans.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.73/74 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.72/73, after data showing Japan slipping into recession sparked worries about global growth even though recent foreign inflows to India have been strong.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 basis points lower at 8.18 percent, as global crude prices slumped after Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, reinforcing expectations for lower domestic interest rates.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 4 basis points at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate also closed 4 basis points lower at 8.02 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.10/8.20 percent, up from Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)