STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.11 percent higher, as Japanese shares led a tentative
recovery in Asian shares on U.S. acquisitions and ECB stimulus
hopes. Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.56 billion rupees
($106.28 million) on Monday - NSE.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.84/85 per
dollar versus its previous close of 61.73/74, as private oil
firms bought dollars while a broadly stronger dollar also hurt
sentiment for the local unit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.17
percent, tracking drop in oil. Indian finance minister Arun
Jaitley bats for rate cuts from RBI.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.41 percent, while the one-year rate also drops 2 basis points
at 8.00 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, down from Monday's
close of 8.10/8.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)