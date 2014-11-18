STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher, as Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares on U.S. acquisitions and ECB stimulus hopes. Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.56 billion rupees ($106.28 million) on Monday - NSE.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.84/85 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.73/74, as private oil firms bought dollars while a broadly stronger dollar also hurt sentiment for the local unit.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent, tracking drop in oil. Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley bats for rate cuts from RBI.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.41 percent, while the one-year rate also drops 2 basis points at 8.00 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.10/8.20 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)