STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher; gains led by state-owned banks and metal companies on expectations of a rebound in economic activity.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 61.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.73/74, as custodian banks seen selling dollars. Rupee earlier hit a one-month low of 61.8750 on dollar buying by oil firms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent, as fall in global crude oil prices aids sentiment for debt. Investors however remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Dec. 2.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate also drops 3 basis points at 7.99 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.10/8.20 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)