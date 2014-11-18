STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.05 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.06 percent lower, retreating from record
highs hit earlier in the session as investors booked profits
even as rising confidence in the domestic economy and rate-cut
hopes boosted companies such as Larsen & Toubro.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended nearly flat at
61.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.73/74, after
earlier hitting a one-month low as oil companies accelerated
dollar purchases, offsetting optimism that new stimulus measures
in Japan would continue to push foreign investors into emerging
markets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points
at 8.15 percent, after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was quoted
by media reports as saying interest rate cuts would benefit the
domestic economy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps lower at 7.38
percent and the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.99 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.80/7.90 percent, lower from
Monday's close of 8.10/8.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)