STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index 0.06 percent lower, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as investors booked profits even as rising confidence in the domestic economy and rate-cut hopes boosted companies such as Larsen & Toubro.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended nearly flat at 61.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.73/74, after earlier hitting a one-month low as oil companies accelerated dollar purchases, offsetting optimism that new stimulus measures in Japan would continue to push foreign investors into emerging markets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.15 percent, after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was quoted by media reports as saying interest rate cuts would benefit the domestic economy.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps lower at 7.38 percent and the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.99 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.80/7.90 percent, lower from Monday's close of 8.10/8.20 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)