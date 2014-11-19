(Corrects to clarify cash rates still trading, not 'ended' in last line)

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index 0.06 lower. Investor preference for domestically-focused companies over export-driven ones keeps indexes flat.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.83/84 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.74/75, tracking gains in the dollar. Dollar buys from oil cos expected to hurt rupee further.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.16 percent as investors brace for FOMC minutes this week. Traders expect bonds to be range-bound as oil slides further.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.38 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.99 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher from Tuesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)