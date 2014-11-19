(Corrects to clarify cash rates still trading, not 'ended' in
last line)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.01 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.06 lower. Investor preference for
domestically-focused companies over export-driven ones keeps
indexes flat.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.83/84
per dollar versus its previous close of 61.74/75, tracking gains
in the dollar. Dollar buys from oil cos expected to hurt rupee
further.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.16
percent as investors brace for FOMC minutes this week. Traders
expect bonds to be range-bound as oil slides further.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.38 percent and
the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.99 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher from
Tuesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)