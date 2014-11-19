STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, as export-driven firms decline.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.83/84 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.74/75, tracking gains in the dollar while weakness in domestic shares also hurts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.16 percent, as sentiment is cautious ahead of the RBI's Dec. 2 policy review. Traders also await minutes of the U.S. Fed's policy meeting due later this week for immediate cues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.38 percent and the one-year rate drops 1 basis point to 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, little changed from Tuesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)