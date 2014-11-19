STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.52 percent lower, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors after overseas investors marked their first sale of cash shares in three weeks.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.96/97 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.74/75, hitting 8-1/2 month low, as global gains in the dollar ahead of the release of U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later in the day and slumping crude prices spurred oil firms to accelerate their greenback purchases.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.16 percent as investors booked profits even as sentiment remained broadly positive due to a continued fall in crude prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.40 percent and the one-year rate ended up 2 bps at 8.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent, lower from Tuesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)