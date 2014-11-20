Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, continuing to retreat from record highs as blue-chips lead the falls on profit-taking.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.17/18 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.96/97, tracking the dollar's strength against major currencies and other Asian peers, while state-owned banks' dollar demand for Iran oil payments also weighed.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.18 percent as a rise in U.S. yields hurting debt prices, but lower oil prices to limit upside to yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps higher at 7.42 percent and the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.02 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.