STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, continuing to retreat from record highs as blue-chips lead the falls on profit-taking.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.17/18 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.96/97, tracking the dollar's strength against major currencies and other Asian peers, while state-owned banks' dollar demand for Iran oil payments also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.18 percent as a rise in U.S. yields hurting debt prices, but lower oil prices to limit upside to yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps higher at 7.42 percent and the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.02 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)