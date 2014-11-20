STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.1 percent lower, both continuing to retreat from record highs as blue-chips lead the falls on profit-taking.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.99/62.00 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.96/97. The rupee, however, retreated from the session high of 62.22 on the back of custodian dollar sales, while mild dollar-selling by the central bank also aided.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent after Bloomberg quoted RBI adviser Arvind Virmani as saying the time for monetary easing has arrived.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 7.36 percent and the one-year rate down 6 bps at 7.95 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.20 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)