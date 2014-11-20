Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.1 percent lower, both continuing to retreat from record highs as blue-chips lead the falls on profit-taking.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.99/62.00 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.96/97. The rupee, however, retreated from the session high of 62.22 on the back of custodian dollar sales, while mild dollar-selling by the central bank also aided.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent after Bloomberg quoted RBI adviser Arvind Virmani as saying the time for monetary easing has arrived.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 7.36 percent and the one-year rate down 6 bps at 7.95 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.10/8.20 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.