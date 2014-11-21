STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.54 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.58 percent, as banking stocks rise. Kotak Mahindra Bank surges as much as 9.3 pct to 1,264.70 rupees, its second consecutive record high after it buys ING Vysya Bank in record $2.4 bln share deal.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.84/85 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.94/95, as most emerging market currencies recover after recent falls versus the dollar. Traders also expect dollar sales from foreign banks on behalf of foreign institutional investors to support the rupee.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.16 percent as investors stay wary of adding large positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on December 2. Traders say some position cutting being seen ahead of the 140 billion rupees debt sale later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 basis point at 7.36 percent and the one-year rate rises 2 basis point at 7.97 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)