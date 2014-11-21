STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.88 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.87 percent, after hitting record highs, as banking stocks lead gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of ING Vysya Bank adds to confidence in the Indian economy and its lenders, traders say.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.86/87 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.94/95, tracking strength in local stocks. However, state-owned banks buying dollars to keep the rupee under pressure.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.17 percent, after auction results of the 140-billion-rupee debt sale.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.33 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 basis points at 7.91 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.90/8.00 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)