STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.95 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.90 percent, as lenders surged after Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of ING Vysya sparked hopes for further consolidation in the sector, while expectations of more reforms ahead of the winter session of parliament also helped.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.7625/7725 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.94/95, as sentiment improved after China cut benchmark interest rates and local stocks soared to record highs on expectation of government moving forward on key economic reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.17 percent, as investors took a breather ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review in a session marked by caution as the country sold 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) in debt.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.35 percent and the one-year rate closed down 1 basis point at 7.94 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)