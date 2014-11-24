STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.44 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.39 percent, after hitting record highs in early
trades, tracking strength in Asian shares as China, Europe step
up stimulus. Also, the parliament convenes later in the day for
a month-long session in which the government is expected to push
key reforms.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.67/68 per
dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725, tracking
strength in most Asian currencies on prospects of further policy
stimulus in China and Europe. Foreign fund flows into the
domestic share market will be crucial for direction.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.15
percent, as hopes of stimulus in China, Europe aid sentiment for
debt. Traders expect bonds to be rangebound ahead of the GDP
data due on Friday and the RBI policy meeting on Dec. 2.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 basis points at
7.30 percent and the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 7.89
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Friday's
close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)