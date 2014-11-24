STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.44 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.39 percent, after hitting record highs in early trades, tracking strength in Asian shares as China, Europe step up stimulus. Also, the parliament convenes later in the day for a month-long session in which the government is expected to push key reforms.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.67/68 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725, tracking strength in most Asian currencies on prospects of further policy stimulus in China and Europe. Foreign fund flows into the domestic share market will be crucial for direction.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.15 percent, as hopes of stimulus in China, Europe aid sentiment for debt. Traders expect bonds to be rangebound ahead of the GDP data due on Friday and the RBI policy meeting on Dec. 2.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 basis points at 7.30 percent and the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 7.89 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)