STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.41 percent, tracking strength in Asian shares as
China, Europe step up stimulus. Metal stocks lead gains. Traders
expect China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday to boost
demand.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.81/82 per
dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725, as dollar
demand from state-run banks hurts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.15
percent, as hopes of stimulus in China, Europe aid sentiment for
debt. Traders expect bonds to be in tight range ahead of the GDP
data due on Friday and the RBI policy meeting on Dec. 2.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at
7.31 percent and the one-year rate falls 6 basis points to 7.88
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged from Friday's close at 7.90/8.00
percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)