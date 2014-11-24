STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.41 percent, tracking strength in Asian shares as China, Europe step up stimulus. Metal stocks lead gains. Traders expect China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday to boost demand.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.81/82 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725, as dollar demand from state-run banks hurts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.15 percent, as hopes of stimulus in China, Europe aid sentiment for debt. Traders expect bonds to be in tight range ahead of the GDP data due on Friday and the RBI policy meeting on Dec. 2.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate falls 6 basis points to 7.88 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate unchanged from Friday's close at 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)