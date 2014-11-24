STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.58 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.62 percent higher, marking a record, after
the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe
whetted risk appetite globally, while expectations of more
reforms during the ongoing winter session of parliament also
helped.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.9350/9450
per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725, on
sustained buying of dollars by state-run banks and importers
even as most other Asian currencies rallied on hopes of more
foreign flows after monetary stimulus measures in China and
Europe.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
8.16 percent, as an unexpected interest rate cut in China was
seen reinforcing the prospect that India's central bank would
ease, possibly as early as next week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 6 bps at 7.29
percent and the one-year rate closed 5 bps lower at 7.89
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent, up from
Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)