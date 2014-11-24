STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.58 percent and the broader NSE index 0.62 percent higher, marking a record, after the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk appetite globally, while expectations of more reforms during the ongoing winter session of parliament also helped.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.9350/9450 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725, on sustained buying of dollars by state-run banks and importers even as most other Asian currencies rallied on hopes of more foreign flows after monetary stimulus measures in China and Europe.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent, as an unexpected interest rate cut in China was seen reinforcing the prospect that India's central bank would ease, possibly as early as next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 6 bps at 7.29 percent and the one-year rate closed 5 bps lower at 7.89 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent, up from Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)