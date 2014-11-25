BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index 0.35 percent lower as Asian shares wobble, while oil skids ahead of OPEC.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.99/62.00 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450, on the back of greenback demand from state-run banks and custodians, say dealers. Traders to watch fund flows for direction during the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent, on the back of the fall in global crude oil prices and U.S. yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 bps at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate 6 bps lower at 7.83 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
