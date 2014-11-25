STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index 0.35 percent lower as Asian shares wobble, while oil skids ahead of OPEC.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.99/62.00 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450, on the back of greenback demand from state-run banks and custodians, say dealers. Traders to watch fund flows for direction during the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent, on the back of the fall in global crude oil prices and U.S. yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 bps at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate 6 bps lower at 7.83 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)