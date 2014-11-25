STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index 0.68 percent lower, after hitting record highs in early trades, on profit-taking and tracking lower Asian shares.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450. Traders said a large software exporter seen selling dollars in the market. However, weak local shares limit further rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent, on the back of the fall in global crude oil prices and U.S. yields. Sharp rally, however, unlikely ahead of GDP data on Friday and RBI policy review on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 bps at 7.24 percent and the one-year rate 6 bps lower at 7.83 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)