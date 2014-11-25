STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.80 percent lower, retreating from a record high hit earlier in the session as financial firms slumped on worries parliament would delay an insurance bill, while new rules for offshore derivatives raised worries over foreign flows.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.86/87 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450, after a volatile trading session as dollar selling by custodian banks and a large corporate helped offset importer demand for the greenback.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.16 percent, after moving in a tight 8.14-8.16 percent band, as investors took a breather after this month's rally, even as sentiment remained positive on hopes India's central bank would cut interest rates, which traders said would most likely come as early as next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 7.28 percent and the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.65/7.70 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)