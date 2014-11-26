STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent lower, as caution prevails ahead of the November equity derivatives expiry on Thursday. Growth data for July-September is due on Friday, while the central bank's policy review is scheduled for December 2.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.83/84 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.86/87, tracking gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent, as fall in global crude oil prices, easing U.S. yields aid sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.27 percent and the one-year rate falls 2 basis points lower at 7.86 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)