US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings gather pace
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.26 percent, tracking strength in European stocks.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.87/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.86/87, as good demand for dollars being seen from state-run banks for meeting month-end import commitments offsets gains in most of the Asian currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent, as fall in global crude oil prices, easing U.S. yields aid sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.84 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
Apr 20 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,883.0 68,379.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr