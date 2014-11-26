STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.26 percent, tracking strength in European stocks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.87/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.86/87, as good demand for dollars being seen from state-run banks for meeting month-end import commitments offsets gains in most of the Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent, as fall in global crude oil prices, easing U.S. yields aid sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.84 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)