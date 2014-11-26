STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent higher, gaining for a fourth session in five, led by blue chips on hopes the central bank would ease monetary policy to boost economic growth.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.8450/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.86/87, after being held in a tight range as dollar inflows into the domestic share markets were offset by demand from importers looking to meet month-end commitments.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent, as falling oil prices reinforced hopes the central bank would cut interest rates during its policy review meeting next week, although caution ahead of the release Friday of economic growth data capped broader gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate also closed 3 basis points down at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)