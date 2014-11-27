STOCKS

BSE index down 0.04 pct and broader NSE index 0.05 pct lower as investors are cautious ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts on Thursday and release of economic data on Friday.

RUPEE

Rupee little changed at 61.84/85 per dollar versus previous close of 61.8450/8550, amid demand from importers likely to meet month-end commitments. Dollar dips versus yen, euro and most other Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.16 pct, after the central bank announced an open market sale of up to 120 billion rupees worth of debt on Dec. 1, but the fall in global crude oil prices is likely to support prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

Benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.27 pct, while one-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.84 pct.

CALL MONEY

Cash rate at 8.05/8.10 pct, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.05 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)