STOCKS

-----------------------

BSE index down 0.21 pct and broader NSE index 0.17 pct lower as rate-sensitive stocks fall ahead of cbank monetary policy review on Dec. 2. Investors are also cautious ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts on Thursday and release of economic data on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

Rupee little changed at 61.86/87 per dollar versus previous close of 61.8450/8550, trading in a tight range amid demand from importers likely to meet month-end commitments. Losses in dollar against other majors and Asian currencies limit the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.15 pct, after the central bank announced an open market sale of up to 120 billion rupees worth of debt on Dec. 1 to suck out liquidity. Market also cautious ahead of GDP data on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.26 pct, while one-year rate steady at 7.85 pct.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Cash rate at 8.10/8.15 pct, up from Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.05 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)