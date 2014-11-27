STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index ended up 0.19 pct and the broader NSE index closed 0.22 pct higher, led by buying in blue chips such as Infosys and Hindustan Unilever, while caution prevailed ahead of the release of economic growth data on Friday and the central bank's policy review due on Dec. 2.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended slightly lower at 61.8750/8850 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8450/8550, after trading in a thin band through the day as demand for the greenback from importers to meet month-end commitments weighed despite the dollar's weakness against other Asian units.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.15 pct, on caution ahead of the GDP data on Friday. Fall in global oil prices to four-year lows limit gains in yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.82 pct.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Cash rate ended at 7.70/7.75 pct, down from Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.05 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)