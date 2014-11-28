STOCKS

The BSE index up 1.11 pct and the broader NSE index 1.15 pct higher after hitting a record high ahead of the release of economic data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

RUPEE

The rupee slightly lower at 61.89/90 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8750/8850, on month-end dollar demand from importers. Gains in shares and resulting capital inflows might limit the sharp fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.11 pct, after falling to a 16-month low of 8.09 percent in early trade, tracking the fall in global crude oil prices after oil producers' club OPEC decided not to cut oil output.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

Benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate 6 basis points lower at 7.76 pct.

CALL MONEY

Cash rate at 8.00/8.05 pct, up from Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)