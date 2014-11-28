US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 1.16 pct and the broader NSE index 1.32 pct higher after hitting record highs as state-run banks gain after the junior finance minister said the Indian government would reduce its stakes in state-run banks to 52 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee slightly lower at 61.99/62.00 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8750/8850, on month-end dollar demand from importers and as some foreign banks also seen buying dollars.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.08 pct, after falling as low as 8.06 percent, as plunging global oil prices reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the central bank as early as at next week's policy review.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
Benchmark five-year swap rate down 13 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate 11 basis points lower at 7.71 pct.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Cash rate at 8.10/8.15 pct, up from Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad