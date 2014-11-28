STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index ended up 0.90 pct and the broader NSE index 1.11 pct higher, rising for the third straight session, led by gains in lenders such as State Bank of India after the government said it would cut its stake in state-run banks.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended lower at 62.0250/62.0350 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8750/8850, continuing to fall for a fifth straight week, as the broad rally in the dollar globally and expectations of a cut in interest rates next week hurt sentiment for the local currency.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.09 pct, after falling as low as 8.06 percent, as plunging global oil prices reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the central bank when it reviews monetary policy on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

Benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 9 basis points at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate closed 7 basis points lower at 7.75 pct.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Cash rate ended at 7.85/7.90 pct, up from Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)