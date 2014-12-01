STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09
percent higher as markets pricing in a rate cut although only 4
out of 45 economists in a Reuters poll say the RBI will cut
rates. However, caution seen a day ahead of central bank's
policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee lower at 62.14/62.15 per dollar versus its
Friday's close of 62.0250/0350, tracking weak Asian currencies.
The RBI policy review on Tuesday in focus.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.04
pct, tracking drop in crude prices. Domestic fuel prices cut due
to falling global crude, to aid inflation expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.12 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at
7.72 pct.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
One-day cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent. On Friday
cash rates closed at 7.85/7.90 pct.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)