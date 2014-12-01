STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher as markets pricing in a rate cut although only 4 out of 45 economists in a Reuters poll say the RBI will cut rates. However, caution seen a day ahead of central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee lower at 62.14/62.15 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.0250/0350, tracking weak Asian currencies. The RBI policy review on Tuesday in focus.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.04 pct, tracking drop in crude prices. Domestic fuel prices cut due to falling global crude, to aid inflation expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.12 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.72 pct.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

One-day cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent. On Friday cash rates closed at 7.85/7.90 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)