STOCKS

The BSE index up 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index 0.04 percent higher, led by defensive stocks. However, caution seen ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday.

RUPEE

The rupee lower at 62.09/62.10 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.0250/0350, tracking broad dollar gains. The RBI policy review in focus.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.05 pct, tracking drop in crude prices. Domestic fuel prices - cut after global crude prices fell - to aid inflation expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.12 percent, while the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.73 pct.

CALL MONEY

One-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent. On Friday, cash rates closed at 7.85/7.90 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)