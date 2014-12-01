STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended down 0.47 percent and the broader NSE
index closed 0.38 percent lower as blue-chips fell on risk
aversion in global markets after gold and oil tumbled, while
caution also prevailed a day ahead of the central bank's policy
review.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended largely steady at 62.02/62.03 per dollar
versus its Friday's close of 62.0250/0350 after touching a near
9-1/2 month low, as dollar selling by exporters helped offset
the weakness seen due to lower Asian currencies and global
growth concerns.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points
at 8.06 pct, as investors drew comfort from the sustained fall
in global crude oil prices while hoping for a surprise cut in
interest rates by the central bank on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.16
percent while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate ended lower at 7.25/7.30 percent. On
Friday, cash rates closed at 7.85/7.90 pct.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)