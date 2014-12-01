STOCKS

The BSE index ended down 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.38 percent lower as blue-chips fell on risk aversion in global markets after gold and oil tumbled, while caution also prevailed a day ahead of the central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

The rupee ended largely steady at 62.02/62.03 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.0250/0350 after touching a near 9-1/2 month low, as dollar selling by exporters helped offset the weakness seen due to lower Asian currencies and global growth concerns.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.06 pct, as investors drew comfort from the sustained fall in global crude oil prices while hoping for a surprise cut in interest rates by the central bank on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.16 percent while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate ended lower at 7.25/7.30 percent. On Friday, cash rates closed at 7.85/7.90 pct. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)